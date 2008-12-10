This is Why the Limited Edition White Dr. Dre Monster Beats Cost 2x As Much

Gearlive, through a hands-on, has finally figured out why the white version of the Monster Beats cost twice as much as the standard black version. It's coated by Colorware.

We love Colorware and their penchant for coating our favourite gadgets in a scratch-resistant quality finish, but to double the price? Colorware has never done that.

Gearlive finds that these limited edition cans will only be sold at the Herman Miller boutique store in LA, where these are pitched as not just a pair of headphones, but a fashion accessory. Only twenty pairs of these white Dr. Dre Beats will be made, which accounts for quite a large chunk of that price tag. Head over to Gearlive to see how they look. [Gearlive]