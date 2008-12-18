This Cup Is Not Covered With Ants

It may look gross, but this cup and saucer set is not covered with ants.

Available now on Etsy (there's supposedly one in stock, but these things can generally be back ordered), this coffee/tea set is a nasty way to welcome a guest, or a warm greeting to the occasional ant eater who may live next door. I know that sounded ridiculous, but how great would it be to have an ant eater next door? It's like the next best thing to living next door to a champion body builder who will reluctantly help you move in exchange for you not mocking his deeply guarded self image issues. [Etsy via nerdapproved]