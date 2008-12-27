This Chandelier Is Fan-Friggin-Tastic

The enthusiastically titled "Fan-Tastic Chandel-Air" by Meyda lighting combines, you guessed it, a chandelier and a fan into one crazy looking customisable design.

The first design in the series, "Tall Pines at Dusk" features "a Silver Mica shade transformed into a decorative /functional casement for a 73cm fan." It is also designed to be an energy saver with blades that can reverse direction—pulling hot air up in the summer and pushing it down in the winter. No pricing information has been made available, but it is billed as a handcrafted work of art, so prepare to overpay accordingly. [Meyda via Core77]