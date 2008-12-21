How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The World's First Modern Shopping Mall

Minnesota, apparently the most mall-centric state in the country, is also the site of the earliest modern mall, Southdale Center in Edina. This is the grandaddy of our distinctly American enclosed retail spaces. USA! USA!

Before its opening in 1956, the Southdale Centre was actually originally designed to be an updated version of traditional European arcades, with surrounding apartment complexes, schools, and other facilities in a huge 463-acre community. But our enterprising free market saw to it that malls were placed near highways and vast parking lots rather than schools, and the free market is always right. Southdale was a pioneer for many of the mall motifs we take for granted these days.

It was the first fully enclosed climate-controlled retail space with multiple shops, and was the first to gather several top-tier department stores under one roof. Designed by Austrian immigrant Victor Gruen, the mall is still around today, although it's dwarfed in size and reputation by the nearby Mall of America. So the next time you're walking the mile and a half from your "pretty good" parking spot to the mall entrance, where you'll do consumer battle with teenage mallrats and practiced bargain-hunters, think of noble Southdale as you invent new and more vicious profanities in your head. [Retrothing]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles