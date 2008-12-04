The Winboni is the Roomba of Window Washing

Like a crazy hybrid between a Roomba and a Zamboni, the "Winboni" window washing machine earned four students from MSU first place in the International Student Design Competition of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

With one push of a button, the Winboni autonomously goes to work on your windows using a suction fan (to keep it attached to the window) along with some Windex and felt pads to do the washing. Obviously, the device is a little crude at the moment, but I can definitely see a team of tiny robots washing our windows somewhere down the line. [Media Newswire via The Raw Feed]