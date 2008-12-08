The Unflappable Stephen Fry Becomes Quite Flapped Over Vista

Stephen Fry is many things to us: a brilliant comedian, a font of great wisdom and knowledge, and most importantly, a prolific gadget writer. But last night, he lost it over Vista—luckily for us, on his Twitter.

The background of the story appears to be as follows: as a gadget reviewer for the Guardian, he decided that he needed to add a Vista machine to his large stable of Mac and Linux machines. He purchased a high-end Vaio, and upon trying to connect to his home wireless network encountered a problem (which, it bears noting, was probably indicative of an AP configuration or driver problem rather than an issue with Windows). As for what happens next, well, you can read for yourself. [Twitter—Thanks, Manu]