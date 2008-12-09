How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Top 10 Ebayed Gadgets of the Year

It's no scientific indicator of worldwide sales, but it's certainly interesting to see the most hawked electronics on eBay. The number one spot goes to the Nintendo Wii (and its related products). Full list:

1. Nintendo Wii: 2,056,866 related items sold
2. Microsoft Xbox360: 1,297,903 related items sold
3. Sony PSP: 350,591 related items sold
4. iPod Touch: 281,361 related items sold
5. Nintendo Wii Fit: 266,584 related items sold
6. Apple iPhone 3G: 212,837 related items sold
7. BlackBerry Pearl: 207,688 related items sold
8. BlackBerry Curve: 193,788 related items sold
9. Sony Playstation 3: 103,333 related items sold
10. Guitar Hero III: 98,159 related items sold

Nothing all that surprising here—apparently people like to yack and sit around playing video games. If you're interested in reading beyond the top 10, head on over to the link. [CrunchGear]

