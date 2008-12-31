The Time is Right For USB Blood Pressure Monitors

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The timing couldn't be better for USB blood pressure monitors thanks to stress from a failing economy, pressures at work and our natural tendency to eat like crap and avoid exercise like the plague.

Brando has developed two products that can help us test our blood pressure on the go—all you need is a computer with a free USB port. The first device is your classic arm BP monitor, but the wrist version is compact enough to carry around in your laptop bag. Plus, you the price won't add to your stress levels all that much—the arm and wrist monitors run $US69 and $US57 respectively. [ChipChick]

