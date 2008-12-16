The Swerve Disposable Razor Makes Quick Work of Beastly Neck and Back Hair

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This isn't the 70's anymore guys. Excessive body hair and gold medallions are no longer acceptable. There are gadgets out there designed to handle the job, but the Swerve provides a more ergonomic solution.

The Swerve is billed as the world's first "full body groomtool," but we know better. By the looks of things in the terrifying video above, getting into the truly hard to reach areas in the middle of the back is not going to be an easy task (unless you are a contortionist). Besides, these disposable razors are waaay to expensive at $US5 for a single and $US13 for a 3-pack. [Swerve via Shaving Stuff and Boing Boing Gadgets]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

