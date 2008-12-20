The Stone Grill Concept: Foodie Addiction Taken Just Far Enough

While there's nothing inherently flawed with grills as they are now, if you've ever seared meat on a hot stone, you've discovered there's more to meat than charcoal and propane.

The Pebbles Grill concept is sort of like a George Foreman reinterpreted with a net of blazing-hot rocks. Electric elements heat a series of "pebbles" to deliciously dangerous levels—as indicated by warning lights—before you fold the mesh-like grill over your food. We're betting that the resulting dish would come out polka dotted with scorch marks. But I for one have never turned down a piece of food that resembled a 1990s fashion staple. [Yanko Design]