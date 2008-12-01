The Simpsons Gets 20 Years of Apple Jokes Out of the Way at Once

Even though The Simpsons has a history of satirising tech culture, and even Apple specifically, last night's episode felt like it was making up for a bit of lost time. It's not just iPods and iMacs getting reprefixed and animated: it's Apple Stores, the G4 Cube, past and present fanboys, vintage advertising and even Steve Jobs himself. Groening and co. aren't exactly breaking new ground here (though they seem to reserve most of their venom for Mr. Jobs), but there are more than a few great lines buried in the sketch. [Teencast—Thanks, Shivi]