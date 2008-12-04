The REK Bookcase Grows to Accommodate Your Collection

Like the Platzhalter bookshelf I discussed yesterday, the REK features an ingenious design that is both visually interesting and practical for those who accumulate a lot of books.

Instead of splitting down the middle like the Platzhalter, the REK expands and collapses like an accordion to eliminate negative space on the shelf. As you book collection grows, the shelves can be pulled apart in a configuration of your choosing. To be honest, I love the design—but if you have ever tried to move even a small bookshelf you know that trying to alter something this large when it is laden with books would probably be more trouble that it is worth. [Dezeen]