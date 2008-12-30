The Original Simon Patent (And 32 More Vintage Game Patents)

Over at Technologizer, they've assembled a fantastic list of vintage electronic game patents, including this original patent drawing of Simon.

Over 30 years later, the game is still in production (though we're not sure you can still find the full sized version on store shelves)—and that's a lot more than you can say for Atari's Touch Me predecessor (which Simon essentially cloned and improved).

And if you like classic electronic game patents, there's a lot more at the link. The list of 33 images includes the first lightgun patent, Wac-a-Mole, the NES, and R.O.B. [Technologizer]