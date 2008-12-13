The Original Blu-ray Machine: A Map Copier

We thought Sony was clever, but here's the original "Blu-ray" device. It's a copier, duplicating large mylar maps by using ammonia and photosensitive paper to transfer the image. And here's a pile of its product:

From what I can tell, a similar if not identical "blueline" machine can be used to produce whiteprints. (Feel free to chime in regarding that point, builders and architects—deciphering the various printing processes has humbled my brain for at least the next week.) But any way you look at it, this Blu-ray device is pretty much the anti-digital...which is absolutely fantastic. [Thanks Justin!]