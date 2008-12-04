The Onion Unleashes New Fake Gift Boxes for 2008, As Awesome as Ever

Every year, The Onion sells boxes for fake, horrible-looking products to prank unsuspecting gift-receivers with. They've got two new one's this year: the iFeast and Kleen-Stride.

What makes these so great is just how close to real they look. Trust me, I've seen plenty of absolutely idiotic products with iPod docks in them, and the iFeast isn't the dumbest. As for the Kleen-Stride, well, aren't there slippers designed to clean your floors? In any case, these are awesome and a good way to gauge just how your fiancé will react to your legitimately crappy gifts in the future. [Kleen-Stride and iFeast]