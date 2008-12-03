How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Konami code is a secret branding, a geek stigmata—all it takes is that one brief flash, and you're immediately recognised as one of US. Is it any surprise then, that if you enter that hallowed sequence on DP's new Pogue-o-Matic gadget finder, you get to watch him do a special trick?

Just type in the magic words (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, a, b, enter) on the front page, and you will be rewarded. But as Adam points out, an additional 30 seconds of Pogue hamming it up might not juice you the same way as unlimited lives in Contra did back in the day, but our hats are off to you David Pogue, as well as the NYT code monkeys that dreamed this up. [Pogue-O-Matic]

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

