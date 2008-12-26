The Official Wii Lens Cleaning Kit Is Here

Formerly a Japan-exclusive, the Wii Lens Cleaning Kit has Godzilla-crawled its way across the Pacific Ocean floor to the US.

Honestly, any DVD player cleaning kit would probably work just as well, but if you like all of your boxes to match before they're thrown away, the Wii Lens Cleaning Kit is available in the US for $US10. Whether you go generic or official, do make sure to try a cleaning kit of some sort if you've been receiving disc read errors as a dirty lens is probably the culprit. [Nintendo via Kotaku]