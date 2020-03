Following Apple's patents on multitouch applied to mice, MacBlogz has created this simple prototype of how a multitouch Mighty Mouse could look like. I especially like the fact that it's aluminium and its profile.

The fact is that the current nipple in Apple's Mighty doesn't work very well. At least two of mine have lost precision and stopped functioning. A completely buttonless mouse, with a trackpad on the front, would be great. [MacBlogz]