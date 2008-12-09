How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Multi-Function Tape Measure Will Change Things

There are gadgets, and then there are gadgets. And we could write about this Multi-Function Tape Measure in italics all day long.

You see, most tape measures stop at just one function: Measuring. And we all think that's OK because, so far, it has been OK. We've been living our OK lives in our OK houses with our OK toolboxes without ever considering that there might be something out there that's better than just OK.

Then the $US17 Multi-Function Tape Measure upped the ante in a big way.

It added a calculator and sticky notes for managing your measurement data. And then it shoved in an LED flashlight to top things off.

I woke up this morning to a new, boundless world. Where Man will go from here cannot be known. [Positive Gifts via Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles