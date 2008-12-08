How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Logitech Comfort Lapdesk Is Very Shiny and Very White

Lots of companies make shiny, white products, but Logitech's topped 'em all with their new lapdesk. At the right angle, I think this thing could blind the sun.

Possibly a tad pricey at $US40, the Comfort Lapdesk actually looks pretty decent, you know, for a lapdesk. Featuring a four-layer heat shield design, the desk is not only designed to keep your lap cool, but an inner airflow chamber combined with a surface that only makes contact with your laptop in its four corners should keep your computer running cool as well.

Slated for this February, we can only hope it comes with some sort of cataracts surgery voucher. [Logitech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles