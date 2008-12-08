The Logitech Comfort Lapdesk Is Very Shiny and Very White

Lots of companies make shiny, white products, but Logitech's topped 'em all with their new lapdesk. At the right angle, I think this thing could blind the sun.

Possibly a tad pricey at $US40, the Comfort Lapdesk actually looks pretty decent, you know, for a lapdesk. Featuring a four-layer heat shield design, the desk is not only designed to keep your lap cool, but an inner airflow chamber combined with a surface that only makes contact with your laptop in its four corners should keep your computer running cool as well.

Slated for this February, we can only hope it comes with some sort of cataracts surgery voucher. [Logitech]