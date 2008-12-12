The Lego PlayStation: Branding That Should Have Happened

Lego were good enough to build the first Google search engine, so it's no surprise that the little bricks work just fine for vintage PlayStations, too.

A high school modder completed this impromptu project one night in lieu of something better to do (sadly, it appears the poor kid has not yet learned the joys of drug and alcohol abuse). From what we can tell, he pretty much just gutted his PS and fit the innards into a custom Lego case. And we're fans of simplicity...though a Ken Kutaragi minifig turning the gears might have been a nice touch. [MAKE]