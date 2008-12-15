How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The History of Apple, As Seen Through the Glazed Eyes of the Patent Office

Technologizer has meticulously reconstructed Apple's history in the form of sweet, formerly tantalising patent filings.

Many patents submitted under seductive names like "Microcomputer for Use With Video Display" and "Media Player" went on to become commercial successes and household names, though even in this curated, selective list, for every recognisable sketch there is a promising one that never came to fruition. What ever happened to Apple's 2003 "Media Player System" filing, which promised wireless music transmission between the iPod and other devices? Or this awesome, fully articulated iMac concept?

The gallery is a novel way to piece through Apple's greatest hits and misses of the last 31 years, many of which, like the 1992 filing for an Apple mobile phone are much richer in hindsight. After piecing through the gallery though, it's hard not to get the sense that after all this time and all these patents, there still isn't an effective predictor for which ones will ever amount to anything. [Technologizer]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles