The Hemp Wiimote: A Labour of Free Love

Ask any unshowered person in a tie dye shirt and they'll go on for hours about the benefits of hemp, nature's wonder material that has nothing to do with weed. Now here's a hempmote.

Built from a Wiimote that was painstakingly sanded down to its core structure, the controller was then wrapped in hemp with a little help from glue to keep it in place. Conveniently, the surface was then singed with a lighter to burn off the loose threads.
Unfortunately, the final product is not durable enough for anything more than occasional play. But it's certainly nice to look at if you dig the unshaven look. [dhreck via GoNintendo]

