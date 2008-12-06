The GameBoy Explodes All Over this Beautiful T-Shirt

Just when I think I'm done with t-shirts, they pull me back in. And Exploded GameBoy by gamepaused is just enough to thwart my vision for a respectable wardrobe for a little longer.

I haven't disassembled a GameBoy as of late, but the deconstruction appears anatomically correct, even making room for the screw holes embedded in the plastic case. The pea under my fashion mattress, however, is that gamepaused.net logo on the battery. Something about ".net" just leaves the taste of free trade show shirt in my mouth. $US23. [gamepaused via GoNintendo]

