The Future Will Be Filled With Robot Table Waiters

Details are scarce, but the Japanese have invented a robotic table that can be used to serve guests. I'm guessing that it is remote controlled, but how awesome would an autonomous version be?

There are plenty of companies working on robo-slaves, but this simplified version that balances using an "inverted pendulum" makes a lot of sense. Why create an elaborate humaoid-robot when all you need is a tray? It may be a while before we actually see anything like this implemented, but at least we can rely on R/C robots to bring us beer while we wait. [Robot Watch via BotJunkie]

