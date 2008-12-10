The Figura Vacuum Bot Allows You To Boss It Around

Does bossing your gadgets around make you feel like a big man? If so, you will love the Figura. It vacuums, waxes floors, and you can verbally abuse it to your heart's content.

Like the Roomba, it works autonomously—but you can order the Figura around with verbal commands like "clean up" or "get out of the way." Plus, the ability to wax floors makes it useful for people who have ditched carpet in favour of hardwood. A price has not been disclosed, but Japanese customers should be able to pick one up staring in April of 2009. [BotJunkie]