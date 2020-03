While our goal is generally to protect our data, the Eraser Flash Drive concept is just self-destructive enough to placate our inner wild man.

The flash drive isn't just coated in a eraser material. The entire thing actually is an eraser, save for the flash drive circuitry. Eventually, you'll wear the drive down to that metal on bare paper level that punished you as a child. Except this time, they'll be some voltage awaiting your notification. [studioroom906 via DVICE]