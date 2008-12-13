How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Ecofont Cuts Ink Consumption by 20%

The creators of Ecofont want to save you ink by drilling tiny holes in your print. Good idea?

Well, while it's free to download and use, Treehugger's testing found that the Ecofont, though readable, really just prints the text lighter. In our guesstimation, you could probably recreate the ink savings of Ecofont by printing your materials in draft mode instead. Plus, that way you can choose the whichever font you like.

But should you be so bold as to print Ecofont in draft mode? Existence would cease as we know it. [Ecofont via Treehugger]

