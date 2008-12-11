The Corvini C6W Six-Wheel Speedster Is Actually Being Built

The Corvini C6W is a (crazy? brilliant?) 6-wheel Italian sports car that's specifically not a Photoshop.

On display at various stages of prototype since 2004, the C6W is just now going into official production. More than a mere novelty or an expensive automobile recouping from a horrible toxic waste accident, the C6W's 6-wheel design promises a number of benefits, including all around better traction and improved absorption of frontal impacts.



The 433bhp C6W will be racing around at 185 MPH when the first models roll off the line in late 2009. [Jalopnik]