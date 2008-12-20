The Cabestan Winch Tourbillion Watch is Chain Driven, Costs $US400K

Personally, I think spending a few thousand dollars on a watch is ridiculous—but hundreds of thousands of dollars? Nonetheless, that's what it will take to score the Cabestan Winch Tourbillion.

Granted, 1352 components driven by a 450 link chain and nickel silver drums in astounding horizontal precision is pretty damn cool for a watch, but I can think of a few other places to spend my $US275,000—$US400,000 on. I mean, that's a house, a nice car, and a sweet vacation on your wrist for God's sake. [Cabestan via Book of Joe via Boing Boing Gadgets]