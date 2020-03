What in the name of all that is good, sacred, and smells of PVC is this? A deer having sex with a trailer hitch? It's just one of the worst things in SkyMall's catalog.

Actually I like it. It goes perfectly with this:

But maybe I have had too much of accelerated wine and liquor:

Yes, boys and girls, if you accelerate liquor it gets older. Head to Urlesque to see the rest of the Best/Worst of Skymall 2008, handpicked by our friend Jessica Amason. [Urlesque]