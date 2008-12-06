The Best HDTVs You Can Buy In Every Category

It's remarkably hard to buy a TV. Yearly updates skew identifiable model numbers, so even finding reviews on the product spam is tough. Luckily, HD Guru named names of their favourite TVs available now.

If you head on over to the site, they've broken down each major size category by size, price and technology type. So if you want to spend about $US1,200 buck on a 426" 46" LCD, you know that the Samsung LN46A550 is a safe bet. Or if you want a 42" plasma for under $US1,000, maybe you should look at the Panasonic TH42PZ80U.

HD Guru is well-known for scientifically testing every TV under the sun, so if something's on their list that you were already considering, you can pretty much consider it a no-brainer. For more advice on buying an HDTV, check out our buyer's guide. [HDGuru]