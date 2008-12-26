Here is a list of the very best 2008 Gizmodo Features. We all worked very hard to push features forward this year, and looking back, it looks like our efforts were well worth it. Enjoy!
The Best Gizmodo Features of 2008
Trending Stories Right Now
Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review
Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.