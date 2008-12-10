The $US8000 Nikon D3x Costs Too Much

Comparing Nikon's $US8000 24.5MP D3x to Sony's $US3000 24.6MP a900 is bit of an apples and oranges comparison, even though both mega image sensors are in fact made by Sony.

For one, the D3x is intended as a studio camera (though it really is a just a D3 with a different sensor), not so much a cheaper pro like the a900, which seemed to deliver less-than-stellar images to boot. So megapixels ain't everything. Even so, $US8000 is a whole lotta cash, especially when you consider what Canon gives you for just $US2700, if you can actually get your hands on one. [Crave]