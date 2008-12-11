Thank You For Coming to Gizmodo Gallery

Gizmodo Gallery is over, but the good we accomplished by playing Call of Duty on a 103-inch plasma TV and lighting cigarettes by flashlight will go on for quite some time. That's because of the donations readers like you made to Toys for Tots: Over 4 days we collectively raised $US4,820 for the underprivileged children that have to play with things like rusty tin cans instead of G.I.Joes. You guys and gals are the real heroes!