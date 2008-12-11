Tesla Needs a Government Bailout Too

Tesla, the electronic auto maker, has just stated that it needs a $US350,000,000 government loan in order to produce their upcoming four-door Model S Sedan.

CEO Elon 'Manly' Musk says the company either needs federal backing or capital market backing, which will take a year or two to recover from the current mess. They've just sold their 100th $US109,000 Roadster this past week to that guy who Oprah leaned on during the Obama acceptance speech. Yeah, that guy. You get an electric roadster! You get an electric roadster! You get an electric roadster! You get an electric roadster! [Detroit News]