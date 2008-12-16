Ten Inventions That Freed Themselves By Killing Their Master

Listverse has a very interesting, if mostly old, list of inventors dying a death that could easily been avoided if they hadn't invented whatever they're best known for.

At the top of the list is Marie Curie. Although she didn't actually invent radiation, she did totally die from exposure to it. We commend her for all the work she put into discovering new elements, but her plan for monetising her findings—Marie Curie's Totally Safe Radioactive Anti-Wrinkle Cream—may have been a step in the wrong direction.

We would have liked the list to focus a bit more on newer inventors and their catastrophic discoveries. Real-life stuff similar to the cornholer on Arrested Development would have rounded out this top 10 nicely. [Listverse]