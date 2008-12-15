Tell Time, Snap Photos with Thanko MP4 Video Watch

The Thanko MP4 watch lets me tell time and take compromising photos or video of coworkers at the office Christmas party? SOLD!

And, does it all without the usual stigma that affects these kinds of devices—utter butt-ugliness. It's a bit bulky, to be sure, but thanks to some solid Japanese ingenuity it's finally something I feel confident bringing into public for another of my infamous "photos of things you can never take back" field assignments.

As for the specs, the MP4 sports a 1.8-inch colour screen (160x128), supports MP3 and WPA, WMA audio, and can display JPG or text files. A video camera mode records in 352x288, while the photo mode is 640x480. [Akihabara]