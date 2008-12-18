Television App For iPhone is Not Quite Hulu, But Getting Warmer

The creatively name "Television" aggregates web TV sources like CNN, CBS, NBC and BBC, making Bob Schieffer, Brian Williams and the gang from Top Gear just a single tap away.

AU: This is actually available in Australia, and even includes our own local ABC news!

Television is only an aggregator—meaning all of the content available already exists out on the web for free. And, it only works on wi-fi, which is unfortunate. But the list of available shows is pretty decent:

USA CNN - Now in the News, In Case You Missed

CBS - Eye to Eye, Face the Nation

NBC - Nightly News, Meet the Press

CNBC - Fast Money

Comedy Central - Standup Highlights

VH1 - Celebrity Rehab, The Pickup Artists

Onion Networkk - All videos

College Humor TV - All videos

Digg.TV - Diggnation

CNET - First Look, Buzz Report

Discovery Channel - Highlights

National Geographic - Highlights

MTV - MTV News, music videos

NBA - News and match highlights UNITED KINGDOM BBC - Highlights from Top Gear, Torchwood, Goodness Gracious, QI

SKY - Sky News

ITN - News and Showbizz

Megawhat.Tv - Tech News FRANCE TF1 - Le Journal, Météo

M6 - Six Minutes

BFM - Première Edition

iTele - iTele News GERMANY RTL - News, Aktuell, Wetter, Exclusiv

ARD - Tagesschau, Das Wetter

NDR - Ratgeber Technik

WDR - Die Sendung mit der Maus, Käptn Blaubär

ZDF - Heute, Wetten Dass Backstage, Aktuelle Sportstud

Now, Hulu—you must be working on an iPhone app, right? When can we see it? [Television - iTunes - $3.99]