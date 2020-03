The collective power of many little robots could do a lot of good for the world. But for now, it just pulls little children across the floor in a freaky way.

Still, I find myself transfixed as the robots self-organise, connecting to one another like a giant train to stack their power for a greater purpose. It's also pretty funny to watch the poor child who must be thinking, "this was not worth that stupid Barbie, not at all." [EPA via MAKE]