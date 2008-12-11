Survival Bracelet Made of Paracord For Emergency Rappeling Anytime, Anywhere

A more masculine bracelet you will not find: Survival Straps are tightly braided, 20-foot lengths of parachute cord that can support 250 kilos.

Perfect for that unforeseen canyon rappel, or for Tarzan'ing across a battle station's inexplicably dangerous chasm with your princess. After you use it, you can send it back to the folks at Survival Straps and they will re-wind it for you, free of charge.

And for even more thrift, Instructables user Stormdrane has a great guide for weaving up your own. The pre-wound version from Survival Straps will run you $US18-$US22 depending on the buckle you want, and are available in 30 colours. [Survival Straps via Boing Boing Gadgets, Instructables]