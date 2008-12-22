Super Electrofluorescent Profanity Machine Tells Time With Intermittent Swear Words

Truly the masochist's dream clock, the Super Electrofluorescent Profanity Machine gives you the time and then lays down a litany of cuss words and other fine four-letter fare from the English language.

Designed, built and marketed solely by "Koolatron," the clock/display was cobbled together using "vintage Cold War-era Soviet vacuum fluorescent tubes and custom driver circuitry."

According to the designer, every four-letter English word could potentially pop up on the display. To prevent incomprehensible gibberish from ruining your day the device is programmed to display pronounceable words, not random letters. [Etsy via technabob]