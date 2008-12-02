Super Dexterous Japanese Motoman Robot Chef Makes Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki's a Japanese omlette/pancake dish that's made of a mish-mash of anything you like. I love them. Kotaku's Ashcraft loves them. This Japanese robot can make them. This makes it the best robot ever.

It's called the Motoman SDA10, and it's an industrial robot made for working alongside humans, not replacing them. They're supposed to be super dextrous to the point of being able to put together a digital camera from tiny, tiny parts. Okonomiyaki, on the other hand, is delicious, and probably a better test of how awesome a robot is. In fact, I vote that they ditch Turing and use this instead. [Pink Tentacle via Born Rich via Dvice]