How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sunday Times: Christmas Joy from Amazon.com Powered by Sweatshop Labour

A reporter for the Times who spent seven days as an elf at one of Amazon's UK warehouses found workers weren't allowed to take sick leave, faced mandatory overtime, infinitesimal breaks and other sweatshop-y conditions.

The undercover Sunday Times reporter took a temp seasonal position as a packer for seven days, where they found some pretty shocking Martha Stewart-worthy working conditions:

•No sick leave, even with a doctor's note—you get a penalty point, and after six you're fired
•Mandatory 10.5-hour overnight shift at the end of every five day week
•Ridiculous quotas, like packing 140 Xbox 360s an hour—and we all know how much those things weigh
•"Made to walk up to 22km a shift to collect items for packing"
•Two breaks per eight-hour shift, only 15 and 20 minutes long each, with bathroom breaks requiring permission

Amazon, though they didn't quite deny the allegations in the original report, now says, "There were many inaccuracies in the U.K. article. Case in point: We don't allow FC (fulfillment centre) associates to work more than 6 days a week in any location — they must have at least 1 day off." Oh gee, I'm sure that single day off is very comforting.

Whoever's telling the truth, if you pop open a fresh Xbox 360 on Christmas day, take a second to remember what a bitch it is to pack, and think about the worker who made your consumer-driven Christmas joy possible. [Times Online, Seattle Tech Report]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles