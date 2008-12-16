How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Studios Win Battle in Blu-ray DRM, Still Losing the War

One of Blu-ray's touted technologies—for studios—was that even if its copy protection was busted, it could be updated in future titles, requiring a new set of cracks. A November update is their most iron-clad yet.

SlySoft's AnyDVD HD really kickstarted the back-and-forth war with studios over Blu-ray's updateable BD+ copy protection back in March, since it stripped discs of BD+, allowing you to back up Blu-ray movies. Subsequent updates to BD+ copy protection went uncracked for less than a week, Ars notes. But the latest update, last month appears to be the most solid yet, with SlySoft believing it will take three months to bust it this time around.

But it will be busted. And so will the update after it. And the one after that. BD+ might have changed the game from a one-round boss battle to a ten-round boxing match, but it's one that the studios are destined to lose, even if it costs the cracking community more than it did before. [Ars]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles