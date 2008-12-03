How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Stalker with Low Standards Hides GPS Transmitter on Simon Cowell's Car

Apparently, some stalker or weasely Paparazzi photographer sneakily affixed a GPS transmitter on American Idol judge Simon Cowell's Bentley. It's a pretty weak move, both for Cowell's privacy and for a public who doesn't care about Simon Cowell's whereabouts.

Apparently, a leather-clad biker kept showing up everywhere Cowell went, so he had his car swept for bugs. At that point, they found a sophisticated tracking device magnetically attached to the undercarriage of his car. Who would go to such lengths to stalk Simon frigging Cowell? Could it be a stalker? Probably not, as stalkers rarely have the funds or wherewithal to use such fancy technology.

No, this was probably the work of an enterprising paparazzo, trying to get the scoop on where the acerberic Brit was at all times. How creepy and worthless! Who cares about where Simon Cowell goes? If you're going to violate someone's privacy, you might as well make it someone interesting. [Mirror via The Raw Feed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles