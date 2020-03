If you aren't strong enough to walk without a cane yet still want to be able to stab people who mess with you, this Stabbin' Cane is for you.

Sure, it may be designed for use in the snow, where a normal, rubber-footed cane wouldn't be too stable, we all know what it's really designed for: stabbin'. Simply push the button at the top to push the spike out at the bottom, and prepare to severely punish any mugger who thinks a little old lady is easy pickings. [Amazon via Book of Joe]