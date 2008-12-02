How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sprint and Clearwire Marriage Official: WiMax Network Branded 'Clear'

The Sprint/Clearwire joint WiMax venture announced back in July is a done deal, as is the $US3.2 billion investmentfrom Intel, Google and others. The WiMax network will branded Clear, replacing the stupid Xohm moniker.

Initially, the network will deliver an average of 2-4Mbps downstream, with the first devices outside of laptops and USB modems arriving in the middle of next year—stuff like mobile internet devices and MP3 players. Another interesting tidbit: Clearwire is building the Clear network with equipment that can be used for LTE, meaning they can upgrade to it if they have to. And the way things are going for LTE—everyone is on board with it as the pick for 4G—that's a pretty smart move. [Clearwire via GigaOM]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles