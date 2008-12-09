Spied T-Mobile-Branded Samsung May Be The States' First 8-Megapixel Cameraphone

TmoNews is pretty confident that the mobile phone depicted in these blurryvision photos is a successor to the Asia-only 8MP Pixeon, only with T-Mobile branding. If legit, it would be the states' first 8MP cameraphone.

If you're thinking eight megapixels on a cameraphone is a bit much, you're not alone. But the Pixeon's camera was fairly well received online, so if a Samsung feature phone (think the Behold with a 'roided up camera) tickles your fancy, keep an eye out here. No word of course on price or availability yet. [TmoNews]