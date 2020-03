Germany's Eee PC News has spied what it believes is Asus's new S121—der maxi S101, if you will—stuffing an Atom-powered netbook platform into a 12-inch form factor.



Specs and price are yet unknown, but the 12-inch netbook category is quickly growing, with Samsung and Dell in the fray, among others. If you ask me, the 12-inch form factor could use a rebirth—I was always a fan of the 12-inch Powerbooks. [Eee PC News (translated)]